LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of LTC opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

