Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

