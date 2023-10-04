LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares traded.
LXB Retail Properties Stock Down 45.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
LXB Retail Properties Company Profile
LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LXB Retail Properties
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for LXB Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXB Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.