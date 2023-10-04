LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

