LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

