Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

