Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

