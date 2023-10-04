MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.07

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.62 ($0.09). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 14,973 shares.
MC Mining Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of £30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.88.
About MC Mining
MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.
