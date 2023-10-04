McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

