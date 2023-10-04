McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.50 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.