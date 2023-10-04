McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.