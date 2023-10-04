MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

