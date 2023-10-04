Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,370 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First County Bank CT raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 23,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 87,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.