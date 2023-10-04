Members Trust Co Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.