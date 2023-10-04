Mendel Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

