Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

