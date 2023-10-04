Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

