Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

MSFT stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

