Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $30.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE MC opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after buying an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

