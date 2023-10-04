Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $322.11 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

