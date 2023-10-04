Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $332.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

