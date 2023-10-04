National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NHI opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,231,000 after buying an additional 562,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

