New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,300 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 62.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

