New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 200 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.