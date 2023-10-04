New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,100 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNX opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

