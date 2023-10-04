New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,400 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

