New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. Grand Canyon Education's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

