New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 900 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,118,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 220,907 shares of company stock worth $21,994,197 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

