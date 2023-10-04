New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 900 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

