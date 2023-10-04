New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

