New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

