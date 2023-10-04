New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

FMC Trading Down 0.2 %

FMC opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

