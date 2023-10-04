New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.