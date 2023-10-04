New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at YETI

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

