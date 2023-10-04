New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

