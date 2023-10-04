New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,300 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $85.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.