New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,900 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

