New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 716.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.