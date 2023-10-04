New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 4.3 %

HGV stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

