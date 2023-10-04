New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,300 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,427,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,404,876. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

AMKR opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

