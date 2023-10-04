New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank increased its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

MAS stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

