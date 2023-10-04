New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 466.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

