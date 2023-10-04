New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.