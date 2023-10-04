New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

