New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

