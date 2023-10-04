New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 26,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $240.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day moving average is $251.82. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

