New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

