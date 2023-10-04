New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $1,980,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.84. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.