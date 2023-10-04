New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $623,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

