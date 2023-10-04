New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $657,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cable One were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 3,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 54.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CABO opened at $600.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.03. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.00 and a 12 month high of $905.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

